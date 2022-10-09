How to watch Eagles vs. Cardinals online via live stream in Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL through the first four weeks of the regular season, and they’re coming off a 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jalen Hurts is off to a great start in 2022 and completed 16-of-25 passes for 204 yards with an interception in the victory, and he rushed for 38 yards on 16 carries with a rushing TD. Miles Sanders rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cardinals improved to .500 on the season after knocking off the Carolina Panthers 26-16 in Week 4. Kyler Murray completed 23-of-32 passes for 207 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Marquise Brown caught six passes for 88 yards with a touchdown, and James Conner rushed for 55 yards on 15 rushing attempts. Arizona’s defense allowed just 220 yards of total offense in the win.

The Eagles are 5.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -225 moneyline odds, making the Cardinals +190 underdogs. The over/under is set at 49.

Eagles vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.