Start time, how to watch Steelers vs. Bills in NFL Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Steelers have officially made the change at quarterback, with Kenny Pickett coming in for Mitch Trubisky. This is not a great landing spot for him, as the Bills sport one of the best defenses in the league. The Steelers defense will have to step up as well, as Buffalo’s offense is dynamic despite having some injuries on that side of the ball.

The Bills struggled early against the Ravens but managed to come back and grab the win late. Buffalo might be looking ahead to a Week 6 showdown against Kansas City, so this does have potential to be a trap game.

The Bills are 14-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.5.

Steelers vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket