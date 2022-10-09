Start time, how to watch Chargers vs. Browns in NFL Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Chargers got going offensively in Week 4, lighting up the Texans for 34 points. Justin Herbert has powered through his rib issue, while Austin Ekeler finally broke out with three touchdowns. LA won’t have Keenan Allen again this week but it hasn’t impacted the offense much.

The Browns had a disappointing loss to the Falcons in Week 4 and will look to bounce back at home. Nick Chubb has been impressive this season but he needs more help from the passing game. Jacoby Brissett had some nice moments early in the season and needs to keep delivering so defenses can’t stack the box against Chubb.

The Chargers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 47.

Chargers vs. Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket