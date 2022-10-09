 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, how to watch Chargers vs. Browns in NFL Week 5

The Chargers and Browns face off in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff

Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns. Kickoff from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Chargers got going offensively in Week 4, lighting up the Texans for 34 points. Justin Herbert has powered through his rib issue, while Austin Ekeler finally broke out with three touchdowns. LA won’t have Keenan Allen again this week but it hasn’t impacted the offense much.

The Browns had a disappointing loss to the Falcons in Week 4 and will look to bounce back at home. Nick Chubb has been impressive this season but he needs more help from the passing game. Jacoby Brissett had some nice moments early in the season and needs to keep delivering so defenses can’t stack the box against Chubb.

The Chargers are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 47.

Chargers vs. Browns

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

