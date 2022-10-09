Start time, how to watch Texans vs. Jaguars in NFL Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Stadium in Jacksonville is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Texans can say whatever they want to the public but Davis Mills is showing he’s not the solution at quarterback. Houston’s defense has also been problematic, which suggests this is a long-term rebuilding project. Outside of Brandin Cooks, there’s not much to love about the Texans this year.

The Jaguars have taken a step forward under Doug Pederson, and Trevor Lawrence is showing why many view him as a franchise quarterback. Jacksonville’s offense is functioning at a high level, so the defense needs to come around for this team to be a true playoff contender.

The Jaguars are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 43.5.

Texans vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket