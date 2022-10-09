How to watch Cowboys vs. Rams online via live stream in Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The Cowboys will go for their fourth consecutive victory, coming off a 25-10 home win over the Washington Commanders last weekend. Dallas started Cooper Rush in all three games, and he will continue in that role with Dak Prescott healing from a season-opening injury. Rush completed 15-of-27 passes for 223 yards with two touchdowns, and CeeDee Lamb caught six balls for 97 yards with a TD.

The Rams have the disadvantage of playing on a short week after losing to the San Francisco 49ers 24-9 on Monday Night Football. Matthew Stafford completed 32-of-48 passes for 254 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Cooper Kupp caught 14 passes for 122 yards, and Tyler Higbee caught 10 balls for 73 yards. Los Angeles gained just 257 yards of total offense in the loss.

The Rams are 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -205 moneyline odds, making the Cowboys +175 underdogs. The over/under is set at 43.

Cowboys vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.