Start time, how to watch Bears vs. Vikings in NFL Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Bears have managed to play quality defense in key moments, and have caught a few breaks in terms of opponents early in the year. The offense continues to be a major problem, with Justin Fields struggling to get going due to a variety of issues. It won’t get much easier in Week 5.

The Vikings got away with a win in London when the Saints’ 61-yard field goal attempt hit the post twice before bouncing out. Kirk Cousins continues to struggle in big situations, although Minnesota has been able to get Adam Thielen going more in recent weeks. This defense has been middling through the first four weeks, but should have a good day against Chicago.

The Vikings are 7.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 44.

Bears vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket