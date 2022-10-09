Start time, how to watch Lions vs. Patriots in NFL Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Gilette Stadium in Foxboro.

The Lions have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL through four weeks but also have some big injury issues. D’Andre Swift is out, while Amon-ra St. Brown is banged up. Detroit’s defense has also been shredded, which has resulted in some high-scoring losses.

The Patriots are down their starting and backup quarterback, which means Bailey Zappe is in line for the start after appearing in Week 4 against the Packers. New England’s defense has been solid, but this will be its toughest test of the season.

The Patriots are 3-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 45.5.

Lions vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket