Start time, how to watch Seahawks vs. Saints in NFL Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Seahawks have started to click under Geno Smith, especially with the running game going. Rashaad Penny is finally fulfilling his potential as a first-round pick, and Smith is developing a rapport with D.K. Metcalf. This will be a good barometer for how much improvement there is to be made, as the Saints have strong cover corners and a good defensive line.

New Orleans suffered a heart-breaking loss in London last week after a 61-yard game-tying field goal bounced off the post twice before falling out. The Saints haven’t been able to get much going offensively this season, but Alvin Kamara’s return should help them in that department.

The Saints are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.

Seahawks vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket