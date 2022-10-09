 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, how to watch Seahawks vs. Saints in NFL Week 5

The Seahawks and Saints face off in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions
DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 02, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Seahawks have started to click under Geno Smith, especially with the running game going. Rashaad Penny is finally fulfilling his potential as a first-round pick, and Smith is developing a rapport with D.K. Metcalf. This will be a good barometer for how much improvement there is to be made, as the Saints have strong cover corners and a good defensive line.

New Orleans suffered a heart-breaking loss in London last week after a 61-yard game-tying field goal bounced off the post twice before falling out. The Saints haven’t been able to get much going offensively this season, but Alvin Kamara’s return should help them in that department.

The Saints are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 45.

Seahawks vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

