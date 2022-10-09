Start time, how to watch Dolphins vs. Jets in NFL Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. The game is set to kick off from MetLife Stadium at 1 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins will need to recover emotionally from Tua Tagovailoa’s injury. Teddy Bridgewater is a competent quarterback who should be able to command this offense as long as the skill players can stay healthy and make plays. Miami’s defense is also solid, which helps against this Jets team.

New York got a nice victory over the Steelers, as Zach Wilson led a nice comeback against a strong defense. The Jets played in a lot of close games last season and we may be starting to see some of that luck change in their favor. This will be a nice litmus test for Wilson, who looks like a rising star but hasn’t been consistent.

The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 45.5.

Dolphins vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket