Start time, how to watch Falcons vs. Bucs in NFL Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Bucs. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Falcons got a win last week and appear to be heading in the right direction under Arthur Smith. The quarterback position remains a question mark and Atlanta has some key injuries, but the defense is starting to round into shape.

The Buccaneers had some hope of a comeback last week against the Chiefs but left too much to do too late. Tom Brady is dealing with some off-field stuff and whether that bleeds onto the gridiron or not will determine how good this team is. Tampa’s defense can keep the team in games, so that’s one saving grace.

Tampa Bay is a 10-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 46.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket