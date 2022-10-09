Start time, how to watch Titans vs. Commanders in NFL Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover is set for 1 p.m. ET.

The Titans are coming off a big win over the Colts to push their winning streak to two games. Tennessee lost the opening two contests of the season but have bounced back nicely behind running back Derrick Henry and a defense starting to find its groove.

The Commanders struggled against the Cowboys last week, as Carson Wentz failed to take advantage of Dallas’ secondary in a 25-10 loss. Washington has now lost three straight games after taking the opener against the Jaguars.

The Titans are 2-point favorites on the road per DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 43.

Titans vs. Commanders

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket