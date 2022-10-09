Start time, how to watch 49ers vs. Panthers in NFL Week 5

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The 49ers are coming off a nice win over the Rams on Monday night after a disappointing performance against the Broncos in Week 3. Jimmy Garoppolo should continue to gain confidence in this offense, especially if George Kittle starts getting more involved. San Francisco’s defense has been stout and can take over this game even if the offense doesn’t click.

The Panthers have not been able to get any traction under Baker Mayfield, and there’s some restlessness in that locker room. Carolina’s skill players have struggled to help Mayfield, and the defense has been average. Matt Rhule’s NFL coaching career might be coming to an end soon.

The 49ers are 6.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 39.5.

49ers vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket