 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Start time, how to watch 49ers vs. Panthers in NFL Week 5

The 49ers and Panthers face off in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on October 3, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 24-9.
Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and Carolina Panthers. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 4:05 p.m. ET.

The 49ers are coming off a nice win over the Rams on Monday night after a disappointing performance against the Broncos in Week 3. Jimmy Garoppolo should continue to gain confidence in this offense, especially if George Kittle starts getting more involved. San Francisco’s defense has been stout and can take over this game even if the offense doesn’t click.

The Panthers have not been able to get any traction under Baker Mayfield, and there’s some restlessness in that locker room. Carolina’s skill players have struggled to help Mayfield, and the defense has been average. Matt Rhule’s NFL coaching career might be coming to an end soon.

The 49ers are 6.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 39.5.

49ers vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

More From DraftKings Nation