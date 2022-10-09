Start time, how to watch Eagles vs. Cardinals in NFL Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from State Farm Arena in Glendale.

The Eagles are off to a flying start this season behind a high-powered offense and aggressive defense. Jalen Hurts looks like the MVP frontrunner and should continue to put up big numbers this season. Philadelphia’s defense has been solid but this will be their first true test.

The Cardinals have been shaky to begin the season adjusting to life without DeAndre Hopkins, but might get going now. Kyler Murray has found a way to utilize his weapons, and Marquise Brown is taking over as the team’s top receiver for now. If Arizona’s pass rush can get fired up, the Cardinals should improve defensively.

The Eagles are 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 48.5.

Eagles vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket