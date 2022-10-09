Start time, how to watch Cowboys vs. Rams in NFL Week 5

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys have withstood Dak Prescott’s absence with three straight wins, as Cooper Rush continues to play clean football. Dallas’ defense has been stout and the run game is starting to click at the right time. We’ll see if they can continue moving the ball against the Rams defensive line.

The Rams got a rude awakening Monday against the 49ers, with the offense struggling to get anything going. LA’s defense held on a while but ultimately had no answer for Deebo Samuel. The defending champions should have a better showing against the Cowboys Sunday.

The Rams are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 43.

Cowboys vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket