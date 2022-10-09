 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, how to watch Cowboys vs. Rams in NFL Week 5

The Cowboys and Rams face off in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium on October 03, 2022 in Santa Clara, California.
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys have withstood Dak Prescott’s absence with three straight wins, as Cooper Rush continues to play clean football. Dallas’ defense has been stout and the run game is starting to click at the right time. We’ll see if they can continue moving the ball against the Rams defensive line.

The Rams got a rude awakening Monday against the 49ers, with the offense struggling to get anything going. LA’s defense held on a while but ultimately had no answer for Deebo Samuel. The defending champions should have a better showing against the Cowboys Sunday.

The Rams are 5.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the total is set at 43.

Cowboys vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

