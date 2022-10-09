Start time, how to watch Bengals vs. Ravens in NFL Week 5

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

The Bengals got an important win on Thursday in Week 4 but now face a tough test with their division rivals. Joe Burrow has been inconsistent at times in the offense, which has had some lapses in an otherwise solid start to the season. Cincinnati’s defense will be under pressure in this contest.

If it wasn’t for Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson might be the MVP frontrunner. The Ravens quarterback is betting on himself this season when it comes to his contract and could continue putting up huge numbers. Baltimore’s defense might be low on confidence after last week’s result but the Ravens know how the bounce back in these types of games.

The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total sitting at 47.5.

Bengals vs. Ravens

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Bengals +150, Ravens -175