Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 5?

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will close out Week 5 Sunday in primetime. The teams meet at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and the game will air on NBC.

Both teams are 2-2 and tied with the Browns atop the AFC North heading into Sunday’s early slate. The black-and-blue division is shaping up to be a tough race. The Browns will be getting Deshaun Watson back from his suspension later this year, but the Bengals and Ravens look like the two best teams in the division.

The Bengals come into the game off a 27-15 win over Miami last week on Thursday Night Football. Tee Higgins is questionable for the game but is expected to play. The Ravens come into the game off a tough 23-20 last second loss to the Bills. Baltimore blew a 20-3 lead and watched the Bills walk-off with the win on a Tyler Bass field goal.

The Ravens are a field goal favorite to win this game at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ravens are -165 on the moneyline while the Bengals are +140. The point total is installed at 47.5