Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 5, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 5 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

We’ve got a pretty good Sunday for weather this weekend, so the not great weather in Buffalo will be our worst. Wind should be the biggest problem, but it’s not crazy, with baseline winds around 16 mph and gusts up to 29 mph. The frequency of the gusts and how it plays in the stadium will be the crux. It can’t be the best for a rookie QB to get his first ever start, as Kenny Pickett will face wind and one of the best defenses in the league.

Better weather games

Tampa weather looks good, with no rain, temperatures in the mid-80s and wind around 8 mph.

Weather looks good for the Bailey Zappe, Jared Goff Showdown in Foxboro. There shouldn’t be any rain, temperatures will hover around 60 degrees and wind will be around 13 mph.

Jacksonville will be warm, in the lower 80s, with clear skies and wind around 13 mph. Nothing to worry about here for offenses.

This is the time of year that wind can be a real problem in Cleveland, but it looks it won’t be gusty, with winds speeds topping out at 15 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with no rain.

No rain, temperatures in the low 60s and wind around 10 mph should be fine for Teddy Bridgewater and Zach Wilson to face off at MetLife Stadium.

Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders

FedEx Field should be good for football, with temperatures in the low 60s, no rain and wind around 8 mph.

You can’t ask for much better weather here. Clear skies, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and light winds.

Another great weather game in Los Angeles, as the winds will be negligible, temperatures in the low 80s and the usual sunny skies.

Sunday Night Football weather will be pristine. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, no wind, and no rain. Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson won’t have to worry about the weather here.

And to end the week, the division matchup on Monday Night Football will be perfect weather, with light wind, temperatures in the low 70s and no rain.

Home sweet dome