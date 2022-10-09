Who is the home team for Giants vs. Packers in London for Week 5?

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers meet in Week 5 and will be playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game will take place Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 2:30 p.m. in London. Nothing like a little breakfast football in the US!

Until the NFL relocates or launches a team in London, these International Series games will remain a neutral site. However, each game has a team deemed the home team. For this game, it’s the Packers.

That is relevant because it impacts quite a few aspects of the game. It dictates everything from the locker room to coin toss and field layout. For this game, the Giants will call the coin toss as the visiting team, while the end zone will have the Packers name on each end as the home team.

The International Series games feature matchups that were already part of the regular season schedule. The NFL decides which matchups it wants to relocate to a neutral site. This year that means Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium in London, Allianz Arena in Munich, and Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Teams are allowed to protect certain games on their schedule, but they cannot protect every game.

Home teams are 13-17-1 across 31 games in London. The Saints were the home team last week but lost the game. Both “home” teams won last year, but the teams alternated wins dating back to 2016.

The Packers are 7.5-points favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook.