Giants beat Packers in London, on verge of best start since 2009

The New York Giants are off to an impressive start in 2022. The team stunned the Green Bay Packers 27-22 in London to open Week 5 Sunday and find themselves 4-1 after five weeks. New York got a solid performance from Daniel Jones (217 passing yards, 40 rushing yards) and averaged 4.7 yards per carry prior to kneeldowns to end the game. The defense held Green Bay to 298 total yards of offense.

This would mark the team’s best start to a season since they went 5-0 to open the 2009 season. Giants fans will hope this year finishes with a better result. Big Blue started 5-0, but then lost four straight and missed the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

In the Giants last two Super Bowl appearances, they started 3-2 in 2011 and 3-2 in 2007. They finished 2011 with a 9-7 record and 2007 with a 10-7 record.

New York will be no worse than a game back of the Eagles in the NFC East. Philadelphia heads to Arizona later Sunday to put their undefeated record on the line against the Cardinals. The Giants are tied with the Cowboys, who face the Rams in the same late afternoon window.

The Giants host the Ravens in Week 6. New York opened as a 5.5-point underdog on the lookahead line at DraftKings Sportsbook.