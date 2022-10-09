Bears misspell David Montgomery’s name on his jersey

The Chicago Bears are 2-2 coming into Week 5, but they’ve hardly played that well. They beat the 49ers in a monsoon in Week 1 and held off the Texans in Week 3, but have ugly losses to the Packers and Giants in Weeks 2 and 4, respectively.

The Bears are among the worst 2-2 teams in the league, currently ranking 27th in overall efficiency. The inconsistency is maddening for Bears fans, and now we can add some uniform inconsistency as well.

Running back David Montgomery spent pre-game warmups getting ready for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but maybe he was trying to disguise himself. Spot the extra O!

The Bears did in fact manage to misspell Montgomery as Montogomery on the back of his jersey. The team corrected it for the game, but this feels like the kind of mistake that only a handful of teams would make — with the Bears on that short list.

The Bears are losing in Minnesota right now, and it’s hard to see this team spending much if any time on the right side of .500. Hopefully they can at least improve their uniform consistency.