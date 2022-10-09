Eagles beat Cardinals, reach 5-0 start for first time since 2004

The Philadelphia Eagles got a stiff fight in Week 5, but they emerged victorious once again and remain undefeated. They beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 after Arizona’s replacement kicker missed a field goal in the last minute of the game. It wasn’t a pretty game, but they benefited from some Cardinals miscues to get the win.

The win improves the Eagles to 5-0, which is the first time they’ve reached that mark since 2004. Philly started that season 7-0 and ended up playing the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 39. The Patriots won that game 24-21.

Philadelphia came into the weekend with -2000 odds to make the playoffs, -300 odds to win the NFC East, and +800 odds to win the Super Bowl. They now have a massive matchup in Week 6 when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The lookahead line at DraftKings Sportsbook was Eagles -5.5 and it re-opened at that number Sunday evening as the Eagles-Cardinals game wrapped.