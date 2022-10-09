Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the worst extra point ever after Robbie Gould injury

The San Francisco 49ers are thumping the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, but they’re having to close the game out without their kicker. Robbie Gould took a big hit on a kick return in the third quarter following a touchdown. Gould got trucked by Raheem Blackshear and was ruled out with a knee injury.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky serves as the team’s backup kicker, but has usually just done some kickoff work. The 49ers managed a touchdown a drive later, but elected to go for the two-point conversion. They converted, but a holding penalty brought it back. Because the penalty happened on the two-point attempt, the 49ers were moved back well outside of two-point attempt range.

They sent out Wishnowsky and new holder Kyle Juszczyk for the attempt. Juszczyk was holding because normally Wishnowsky is the regular holder. It is not all that surprising to see the extra point attempt go south. This might be the worst extra point attempt in NFL history. If not, it’s pretty close. And if Robbie Gould is going to miss Week 6, I’d imagine the 49ers sign a new kicker.