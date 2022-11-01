NFL trade deadline rumor tracker 2022

The NFL trade deadline arrives at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1st, and this offers the last chance for major moves to upgrade teams or grab draft picks. We’ve already seen some big trades as teams jockey for position to move up in the standings and in the playoff race.

Trade Rumors

Brandin Cooks, WR, Texans

Cooks has been traded three times so far in his nine-year career and it looks like a fourth might be in the works. The Texans appear willing to trade Cooks according to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter reports that potential destinations could include the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings,

Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns

Hunt will be a free agent this offseason and it doesn’t look like the Browns want to pay him, so trade rumors have been rampant. The Browns are willing to trade Hunt, per Adam Schefter. They apparently would like a 4th round pick for the backup running back. The Rams, Bills, and Eagles have been inquiring about running backs and Hunt is very much in their sights.

Bradley Chubb, OLB, Broncos

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Broncos

KJ Hamler, WR, Broncos

Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Broncos

Trade rumors are swirling for the Broncos, but nothing seems to be imminent, as the Broncos appear to be asking a lot for their players. Tight end Okwuegbunam has been a healthy scratch of late, so would likely be the easiest of this group to acquire.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Colts

Teams have reached out to the Colts to inquire about trading for RB/WR/PR Nyheim Hines, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Completed trades

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

The Carolina Panthers traded away McCaffrey to the 49ers for their 2023 second, third and fourth-round picks plus a fifth-round pick.

Kadarius Toney, WR, Chiefs

Toney was traded from the Giants to the Chiefs for a third and sixth round pick.

James Robinson, RB, Jets

With Travis Etienne taking over as the lead back in Jacksonville and the Jets losing Breece Hall to an ACL injury, these teams fit well for a trade. The Jets only had to give up a 6th rounder for him.

Roquan Smith, LB, Ravens

The Bears just traded Robert Quinn and now they trade away Smith. They did get a 2nd and 5th round pick from the Ravens for a player they didn’t appear to want at his asking price.

Robert Quinn, LB, Eagles

The Bears traded away Quinn for a fourth round pick to the Eagles.

Robbie Anderson, WR, Cardinals

Anderson only cost the Cardinals a 2024 6th rounder and a 2025 7th rounder.