Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady

The Indianapolis Colts have fired their offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, per Ian Rapoport. This move comes at a troubling time for the Colts' offense which has struggled all season and pivoted away from veteran quarterback Matt Ryan this week. They take a 3-4-1 record into a Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots. Luckily for them, this still has them sitting in second place in the AFC South. They are trying to find a solution that gives them the edge for the second half of the season and hope removing Brady as the OC will help.

Head coach Frank Reich is coaching for his job. Indy was projected to be a quarterback away from a postseason run, but Ryan proved not to be that guy. They have pivoted to Sam Ehlinger for the rest of the season, which has raised more questions than answers so far. You’d think the offensive game plan would be easy to institute when it is just handing the ball off to Jonathan Taylor 25 times a game and then filling in the gaps. Either way, this could be the final, desperate move for Reich to keep his job, but the Colts need to start winning before the division gets away from them.