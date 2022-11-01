Report: Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

The Detroit Lions have traded TE T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings, per multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the deal. The NFL Trade Deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday afternoon. The Vikings needed to make a move for a tight end after Irv Smith Jr. was injured again on Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Smith is expected to miss multiple weeks, per reports.

Here are the details of the trade, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Vikings give up a second-round pick in 2023 and a third in 2024. Minnesota also gets back two fourth-rounders, one in 2023 and one in 2024, as well as Hockenson.

This is a deal between two teams at different ends of the spectrum. The Lions are 1-6 and aren’t making the playoffs it seems. The Vikings are 6-1 and in first place in the NFC North, in good position to get a bye in the playoffs. Minnesota is clearly going for it this season with a deep offense and improved defense while the NFC is weak overall.

In terms of fantasy football, this is a solid trade for Hockenson managers. He joins a pass-happy offense where defenses will mostly fixate on Justin Jefferson. Adam Thielen is also dealing with another injury and his status could be up in the air. Hockenson could be the legit No. 2 option behind Jefferson for the Vikings.

Hockenson leaves Detroit as its leading receiver this season with 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He enters Week 9 as a top-5 tight end in fantasy football. This is a big boost for QB Kirk Cousins as well. He adds another target to the mix and already has one of the best WRs in the NFL in Jefferson. If Thielen can stay healthy, the Vikings offense is loaded with RB Dalvin Cook, Jefferson, Thielen and Hockenson.