How much is T.J. Hockeson due this year & next year, and will he restructure his contract with Vikings?

The Minnesota Vikings traded a second-round pick and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions to add tight end T.J. Hockenson to the roster as the team continues to make a push to be at the top of the NFC. The Lions are also sending a two fourth-rounders, one of which is conditional, to the Vikings as part of the deal.

According to Spotrac, Hockenson will make $536,000 as his base salary this season with the Vikings. He’s set to make $9.39 million next season with Minnesota, which is the final year of the four-year $19.8 million deal he signed. The Lions did pick his fifth-year option prior to trading him this year. Hockenson carries a dead cap hit of $9.9 million this season. The Lions have a dead cap hit of $5.9 million as a result of this trade.

Hockenson is set to be a free agent after the 2023 season.