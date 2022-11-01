 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much is T.J. Hockeson due this year & next year, and will he restructure his contract with Vikings?

We take a look at T.J. Hockenson’s contract as he joins the Vikings.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson walks off of the field at the conclusion of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions on October 30, 2022 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings traded a second-round pick and a third-round pick to the Detroit Lions to add tight end T.J. Hockenson to the roster as the team continues to make a push to be at the top of the NFC. The Lions are also sending a two fourth-rounders, one of which is conditional, to the Vikings as part of the deal.

According to Spotrac, Hockenson will make $536,000 as his base salary this season with the Vikings. He’s set to make $9.39 million next season with Minnesota, which is the final year of the four-year $19.8 million deal he signed. The Lions did pick his fifth-year option prior to trading him this year. Hockenson carries a dead cap hit of $9.9 million this season. The Lions have a dead cap hit of $5.9 million as a result of this trade.

Hockenson is set to be a free agent after the 2023 season.

