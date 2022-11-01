Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks not traded

The Houston Texans have decided to hold onto veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. They were rumored to be looking for a trade partner for the veteran wideout, but were unable to find one by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. Cooks has been one of the more consistent players in the league, which makes him highly desirable for teams. Cooks remains in Houston while other receivers like Robbie Anderson, Chase Claypool, Kadarius Toney and Calvin Ridley were dealt.

Cooks is playing in his ninth season. He has played in 126 career games and has 605 receptions for 8,271 yards and 47 touchdowns. So far this season, Cooks is the Texans’ leading receiver, with 32 receptions on 354 yards and a touchdown through seven games. Hopefully, this move shows some confidence in Cooks and the offense will look to involve him more so that he can return to the player we are accustomed to seeing.