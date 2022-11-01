Steelers trading for Commanders CB Williams Jackson III

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport is reporting the Steelers and Commanders are “going over some language, but this trade is expected to get done.” Josina Anderson is reporting the deal is down to the Steelers “and one more team” and it is not finalized yet.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are shoring up their secondary with a bit of a lottery ticket move. The team is trading for Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III, per Ian Rapoport.

The Commanders had been working for at least a couple weeks to try and unload the cornerback due to dissatisfaction between the two sides. Jackson has missed Washington’s last two games due to a back injury. He has not practiced at all and was ruled out for both games on the Friday final injury reports.

Jackson signed with Washington in 2021, inking a three year, $40.5 million deal. He is due $5,000,000 this year along with $750,000 per-game roster bonuses. In 2023, he has a $9,250,000 base salary, a $2.5 million offseason roster bonus, and $750,000 per-game roster bonuses.