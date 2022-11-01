 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How much is Bradley Chubb due this year and will he sign a contract extension with Dolphins

We take a look at Bradley Chubb’s contract as he joins the Dolphins.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New York Jets v Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb of the Denver Broncos defends during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets at Empower Field At Mile High on October 23, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins have traded for star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, sending a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in the move. The Dolphins are also sending running back Chase Edmonds to Denver in the deal, which opens them up to possibly add a running back behind Raheem Mostert.

Chubb signed a four-year, $27 million deal when he entered the league, which included a $17.9 million signing bonus. He has a base salary of $12.7 million this season and will be a free agent at the end of the year. The Broncos carry a dead cap hit of $5.6 million on this deal. We’ll see if the Dolphins sign Chubb to an extension prior to him entering free agency, which seems likely given what they gave up to get him.

The Dolphins do carry some dead money on Edmonds’ deal, which was a two-year, $12 million contract the running back signed this offseason. That dead money is worth almost $5 million over the next two seasons.

More From DraftKings Nation