How much is Bradley Chubb due this year and will he sign a contract extension with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have traded for star pass rusher Bradley Chubb, sending a first-round pick and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in the move. The Dolphins are also sending running back Chase Edmonds to Denver in the deal, which opens them up to possibly add a running back behind Raheem Mostert.

Chubb signed a four-year, $27 million deal when he entered the league, which included a $17.9 million signing bonus. He has a base salary of $12.7 million this season and will be a free agent at the end of the year. The Broncos carry a dead cap hit of $5.6 million on this deal. We’ll see if the Dolphins sign Chubb to an extension prior to him entering free agency, which seems likely given what they gave up to get him.

The Dolphins do carry some dead money on Edmonds’ deal, which was a two-year, $12 million contract the running back signed this offseason. That dead money is worth almost $5 million over the next two seasons.