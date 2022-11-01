Report: 49ers trading RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins

UPDATE: The Dolphins are trading a fifth round pick to the 49ers, per Adam Schefter.

The San Francisco 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins, per reports. The Dolphins just traded for Denver Broncos LB Bradley Chubb and let go of RB Chase Edmonds in the deal. So Miami will swap Edmonds for Wilson in the running back room. The Dolphins have shipped out a lot of picks but have done a good job adding talent to the roster for a playoff push.

The 49ers already had a super crowded backfield and sending out Wilson seem imminent. San Fran has Christian McCaffrey and will get Elijah Mitchell back off injured reserve in the coming weeks. Expect those two to lead the backfield going forward this season.

As for the Dolphins, former Niners coach Mike McDaniel has added another player he used to coach. Miami’s backfield will basically be San Francisco’s from previous seasons with Raheem Mostert and Wilson, plus Myles Gaskin. Mostert has been the lead back but now could split carries with Wilson to keep the two fresh. Wilson had seen his role diminish for the Niners after CMC was brought in.