Calvin Ridley contract details with Jaguars

The suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By TeddyRicketson
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins on October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal was done on Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Ridley was suspended indefinitely and for at least the 2022 season for betting on games while away from the Falcons in the 2021 season. There is a ton of draft pick compensation clauses that could see the Falcons getting a second-round pick and a fifth in the next two seasons.

Ridley is still under his rookie contract. He was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option. Due to his suspension, he carries no cap hit this season, and his option defers to the 2023 season. Ridley is set to be a free agent ahead of the 2024 NFL season, but a new contract with the Jaguars also helps Atlanta get a better draft pick in the compensation, as stated above.

