Calvin Ridley contract details with Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons have traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The deal was done on Tuesday ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline. Ridley was suspended indefinitely and for at least the 2022 season for betting on games while away from the Falcons in the 2021 season. There is a ton of draft pick compensation clauses that could see the Falcons getting a second-round pick and a fifth in the next two seasons.

There are conditions attached to this trade for Calvin Ridley. If he gets reinstated bye a date, it’s worth a 2023 5th, otherwise it's for a 6th. If he makes the team in 2024, it’s at least a 4th. If he hits play-time milestone, it’s a 3rd. If Jax get a long-term done, it’s a 2. https://t.co/RThnpL1ioO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2022

Ridley is still under his rookie contract. He was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, and the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option. Due to his suspension, he carries no cap hit this season, and his option defers to the 2023 season. Ridley is set to be a free agent ahead of the 2024 NFL season, but a new contract with the Jaguars also helps Atlanta get a better draft pick in the compensation, as stated above.