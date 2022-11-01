Report: Colts trade RB Nyheim Hines to Bills

The Indianapolis Colts are trading RB Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Colts had reportedly been looking to move Hines and the Bills were linked to the back this week before the deadline, which is at 4 p.m. ET. With it fast approaching, the Bills fired on adding another weapon to the offense. The Colts are looking to revamp things but also have Jonathan Taylor and Deon Jackson in the backfield.

It’s a bit of a perplexing move with Taylor dealing with injuries this season. Jackson has done well in place of Taylor, but Hines added another element in the passing game. With Hines in Buffalo, it will impact Devin Singletary, James Cook and Zack Moss.

Moss has seen his role diminish and it’s been mostly Singletary and QB Josh Allen in the run game for the Bills. So adding Hines give Buffalo a 3rd-down back and someone else in the passing game with WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.