What Nyheim Hines contract looks like as he joins the Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines at the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, sending Zack Moss and a conditional draft pick back to Indianapolis. The pick is currently a sixth-round selection which can become a fifth-round selection. The Bills were reportedly in the market for a running back for a while and finally got their guy.

Hines signed a three-year, $18.6 million deal with the Colts and has two more years remaining on that extension after this season. However, the deal has no guaranteed money after this season, so the Bills could release him without any dead money repercussions. Hines has a base salary of $3.3 million this year, which jumps to $4.45 million in 2023 and $5.1 million in 2024. Each year includes $340,000 in total per-game roster bonus money.

The Colts will carry $1.5 million in dead money this year and $1.5 million in dead money in 2023.