Packers opt not to make trade for wide receiver before deadline

Oh would you look at that, deja vu. The Green Bay Packers, who remain one of the most prudent franchises in sports, decided not to make a major play before the NFL Trade Deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday evening. Instead, opting to remain with one of the most lackluster receiving groups in the League amidst a four-game losing streak.

We saw a few receivers dealt before the deadline, one of which was Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool. He was sent to the rival Chicago Bears for a second-round pick, which is actually a hefty price tag. Brandin Cooks was expected to be dealt by the Houston Texans. That didn’t happen. The Carolina Panthers decided to keep WR DJ Moore. Chances are the Packers explored their options and all the asking prices were too high in their eyes. Sometimes that’s a good thing. Other times it’s not a good look.

This is one of those times. The Packers just have nothing at receiver right now. Romeo Doubs has been great but is a rookie and hasn’t been all that consistent. Allen Lazard has been injured and has had problems with drops. Sammy Watkins has been hurt most of the season. Christian Watson can’t stay healthy.

Robert Tonyan is under utilized. Plus, the Packers refuse to target running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon more heavily. So QB Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will proceed the rest of the season with this group that has failed through eight weeks.

It may be a sign that the front office is waving the white flag on the season. Though that would seem to be a bad move given the timeline to compete with Rodgers. You’d think they wouldn’t waste a season like this. The front office was likely reluctant to give up a first-round pick for someone like Moore. Or even give up a second- or third-rounder for someone like Cooks. Is either receiver the difference between being 3-5 and being 5-3? Maybe. Probably not.

Still, fans are going to be upset. It’s looking like the playoffs aren’t happening and the Packers won’t be bad enough to secure a high draft pick. The Packers traded away WR Davante Adams and that deal hasn’t looked good so far. Green Bay almost never makes a big play in free agency. Other than Doubs, the future at receiver is bleak. So it’s very unclear how the Packers will go about fixing the passing game this season and beyond.