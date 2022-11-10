Week 10 Thursday Night Football weather forecast, what it means for fantasy and betting

The first game of the NFL’s Week 10 slate will feature an NFC South rivalry between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. The Falcons will travel to Bank of America Stadium for Thursday Night Football, and the Panthers will look to avenge their loss from earlier this season. Kick-off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Falcons vs. Panthers on Week 10 TNF

Forecast

Both teams will need to prepare for likely torrid conditions in this primetime matchup. The high during the day will be 67 with the low for the night falling to 63, but a 94 percent chance of rain at night means the likelihood of heavy rainfall. Nearly half an inch of rainfall could be expected come kick-off, and winds are presumed to be between 10 to 15 MPH.

Fantasy/betting implications

If the short week on a Thursday night game weren’t belief enough for a low-scoring affair, then the backdrop of heavy rainfall should do it. If rain is expected for this NFC South matchup, then chances are that the time of possession and preventing turnovers will be priorities for both teams in this one. That could mean opting against taking chances through the air and instead leaning heavily into running the ball, which has the makings of a low-scoring affair. If anyone is hoping for a standout passing performance or a significant game from any wideout on both teams, it may be best to err on the side of caution.