Primetime game schedule for Week 10 of 2022 NFL season

Week 10 of the NFL season will feature a decent slate of primetime matchups with playoff implications to consider in each of them on Thursday, Sunday and Monday nights.

The Atlanta Falcons are tied for the top spot in the NFC South and will play the Thursday Night Football game against the Carolina Panthers, which appear to be more interested in a high draft pick.

The Sunday Night Football game will feature the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers, and both teams would be the No. 7 seed in their conferences if the regular season ended prior to the start of the Week 10 slate.

The final primetime game of the week will showcase the Philadelphia Eagles looking to stay undefeated on Monday Night Football in a matchup against the Washington Commanders, which are in contention for a wild card spot in the NFC.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each primetime game in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

Thursday Night Football, November 10, 2022, 8:15 p.m. ET

Falcons vs. Panthers

Channel: Prime Video

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, November 13, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. 49ers

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+

Monday Night Football, November 14, 8:15 p.m. ET

Commanders vs. Eagles

Channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, NFL+