Who is announcing Thursday Night Football in Week 10 between Falcons and Panthers

The NFL opens up Week 10 on Thursday Night Football with a matchup that is both atrocious on paper and yet also a critical contest in the playoff race. The 2-7 Carolina Panthers host the 4-5 Atlanta Falcons with both teams firmly alive in the NFC South.

TNF airs on Amazon Prime Video with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Atlanta and Charlotte markets will also get the game on a local station, and sports bars with DirecTV have an alternative as well. Otherwise, you’ll need Prime to watch. The announcer crew will include Al Michaels handling play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit as the color commentator, and Kaylee Hartung as the sideline reporter.

The NFC South is currently a dumpster fire. The Falcons and Bucs are tied for first place, with Tampa getting the tiebreaker courtesy of their head-to-head win in Week 5. Those two face off again in Week 18. Meanwhile, the Panthers are in last place but only two games back of first place.

The Falcons won the first game between these two, beating the Panthers 37-34 in overtime in Atlanta. It was a wild one the Panthers should have won, but a bad decision and kicker woes cost them. Trailing 34-28 in the fourth quarter, P.J. Walker found D.J. Moore behind the Falcons defense for a 62-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left. However, Moore took off his helmet in celebration and it resulted in a 15-yard penalty on the extra point attempt. Eddy Piñeiro missed the kick and the game went into overtime. Piñeiro then missed a 32-yard field goal in overtime that would have won it for the Panthers. It was a mess and the Falcons escaped just barely.

The Falcons are a 2.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. A week ago the line was Falcons -1.5 but it has moved as high as three since before settling at its current 2.5. The point total sitting at 42.5. The Falcons are -145 on the moneyline while the Panthers are +125.