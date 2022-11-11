Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 10, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 10 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Bye Weeks

Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets

Worst weather games

It’s that time of the year and weather in Buffalo is going to start being a little precarious for football. Thankfully the temperature isn’t below freezing, with highs in the low 40s, but there will be a nice breeze to cool things down a little further. We’ll see 10-15 mph winds, but no big gusts and it looks like precipitation chances will be around 20%. Not perfect, but could be a lot worse.

Winds could have an affect on long field goals, but I’m not too worried with wind speeds around 7-11 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and skies should be clear.

There’s a slight chance for rain to start and temperatures will be in the low 40s, but some wind appears to be the only real warning sign here. Thankfully it’s not going to be crazy, with winds around 10 mph and gusts up to 23 mph.

Better weather games

If my conversion app is working correctly, the temperature will be around 50 degrees at 3:30 pm local time in Munich. Wind will be from 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph and no rain in the forecast. Everything appears to be good to go in Germany for NFL football.

Unlike some of the country, Miami is going to be nice and warm. Temperatures will stick around 80 degrees, with no rain and light winds. Play ball!

Going to be a little chilly with temps in the mid-40s, but that’s football weather and add in clear skies and winds around 5-10 mph and we’re set.

Winter is here! Chicago had its first big cold front hit and the temperature for this game qill be in the mid-30s. That’s not cold enough to be much of an impediment and with clear skies and winds around 10 mph, the weather shouldn’t be much of a factor.

Highs will be in the low 40s and winds will be light at around 5 mph with clear skies. Nothing to worry about here.

Temperatures in the mid-60s, wind from 5-10 mph, and clear skies should make for perfect weather.

It’s going to be chilly in Green Bay as you would expect, but overall weather is going to be nice. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, mostly sunny and winds from 3-8 mph.

Temperatures will be falling in this afternoon game, but should be around 50 degrees. There’s no rain and winds will be around 10 mph. Nothing to see here.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Temps will be chilly as they fall into the mid-30s for this evening game. But, winds will be negligible and there’s no rain in the forecast.

