Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 10, what it means for fantasy football, betting

In the Week 10 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.
Bye Weeks
Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots, New York Jets
Worst weather games
Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills
It’s that time of the year and weather in Buffalo is going to start being a little precarious for football. Thankfully the temperature isn’t below freezing, with highs in the low 40s, but there will be a nice breeze to cool things down a little further. We’ll see 10-15 mph winds, but no big gusts and it looks like precipitation chances will be around 20%. Not perfect, but could be a lot worse.
Houston Texans at New York Giants
Winds could have an affect on long field goals, but I’m not too worried with wind speeds around 7-11 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will be in the low 50s and skies should be clear.
New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
There’s a slight chance for rain to start and temperatures will be in the low 40s, but some wind appears to be the only real warning sign here. Thankfully it’s not going to be crazy, with winds around 10 mph and gusts up to 23 mph.
Better weather games
Seattle Seahawks at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (In Munich)
If my conversion app is working correctly, the temperature will be around 50 degrees at 3:30 pm local time in Munich. Wind will be from 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph and no rain in the forecast. Everything appears to be good to go in Germany for NFL football.
Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins
Unlike some of the country, Miami is going to be nice and warm. Temperatures will stick around 80 degrees, with no rain and light winds. Play ball!
Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans
Going to be a little chilly with temps in the mid-40s, but that’s football weather and add in clear skies and winds around 5-10 mph and we’re set.
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Winter is here! Chicago had its first big cold front hit and the temperature for this game qill be in the mid-30s. That’s not cold enough to be much of an impediment and with clear skies and winds around 10 mph, the weather shouldn’t be much of a factor.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs
Highs will be in the low 40s and winds will be light at around 5 mph with clear skies. Nothing to worry about here.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Temperatures in the mid-60s, wind from 5-10 mph, and clear skies should make for perfect weather.
Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers
It’s going to be chilly in Green Bay as you would expect, but overall weather is going to be nice. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s, mostly sunny and winds from 3-8 mph.
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
Temperatures will be falling in this afternoon game, but should be around 50 degrees. There’s no rain and winds will be around 10 mph. Nothing to see here.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles
Temps will be chilly as they fall into the mid-30s for this evening game. But, winds will be negligible and there’s no rain in the forecast.