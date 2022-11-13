Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 10

The NFL is wrapping up the 1 p.m. ET slate in Week 10, and the favorites are mostly handling their business. The Chiefs beat the Jaguars, the Giants beat the Texans, and the Dolphins handled the Browns. The Bills are trying to fend off the Vikings as we speak, but Minnesota has driven deep into Buffalo territory.
UPDATE: That Bills-Vikings game was wild with Minnesota winning in overtime after Josh Allen threw an interception from the Vikings 20.
It’s been a wild year of upsets, but the biggest upset thus far in Week 10 was the Panthers beating the Falcons on Thursday. The Steelers beating the Saints is a betting upset, but given the Saints’ struggles this season, it’s not exactly a stunner.
Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after ten weeks of football. We’ll update again after the 4 p.m. games, and then again after Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.
AFC East
The Dolphins thumped the Browns and moved into first place as the Bills lost in overtime to the Vikings.
- Miami Dolphins, 7-3
- Buffalo Bills, 6-3
- New York Jets, 6-3
- New England Patriots, 5-4
AFC North
The Steelers beat the Saints in a betting upset that wasn’t exactly a shocking development.
- Baltimore Ravens, 5-3
- Cincinnati Bengals, 5-4
- Cleveland Browns, 3-5
- Pittsburgh Steelers, 3-6
AFC South
The Texans continue to stumble toward the No. 1 pick, losing to the Giants. The Titans held off the Broncos late to get a key win.
- Tennessee Titans, 6-3
- Indianapolis Colts, 3-5-1
- Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-6
- Houston Texans, 1-7-1
AFC West
The Chiefs beat the Jaguars, pulling away after Jacksonville gave them some first half trouble. The Broncos lost to the Titans as Russell Wilson threw a game-ending interception.
- Kansas City Chiefs, 7-2
- Los Angeles Chargers, 5-3
- Denver Broncos, 3-6
- Las Vegas Raiders, 2-6
NFC East
The Giants handled their business against an awful Texans squad.
- Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0
- New York Giants, 7-2
- Dallas Cowboys, 6-2
- Washington Commanders, 4-5
NFC North
The Lions stunned the Bears, coming back from a 24-10 deficit to win 31-30. The Vikings stunned the Bills on the road in overtime.
- Minnesota Vikings, 8-1
- Green Bay Packers, 3-6
- Detroit Lions, 3-6
- Chicago Bears, 3-7
NFC South
The Panthers beat the Falcons on TNF to open the week. The Bucs beat the Seahawks Sunday morning in Munich to take a full game lead on the Falcons. The Saints lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5
- Atlanta Falcons, 4-6
- New Orleans Saints, 3-6
- Carolina Panthers, 3-7
NFC West
The Seahawks couldn’t quite come back against the Bucs and lost in Munich.
- Seattle Seahawks, 6-4
- San Francisco 49ers, 4-4
- Los Angeles Rams, 3-5
- Arizona Cardinals, 3-6