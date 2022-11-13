Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 10

The NFL is wrapping up the 1 p.m. ET slate in Week 10, and the favorites are mostly handling their business. The Chiefs beat the Jaguars, the Giants beat the Texans, and the Dolphins handled the Browns. The Bills are trying to fend off the Vikings as we speak, but Minnesota has driven deep into Buffalo territory.

UPDATE: That Bills-Vikings game was wild with Minnesota winning in overtime after Josh Allen threw an interception from the Vikings 20.

It’s been a wild year of upsets, but the biggest upset thus far in Week 10 was the Panthers beating the Falcons on Thursday. The Steelers beating the Saints is a betting upset, but given the Saints’ struggles this season, it’s not exactly a stunner.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after ten weeks of football. We’ll update again after the 4 p.m. games, and then again after Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football.

AFC East

The Dolphins thumped the Browns and moved into first place as the Bills lost in overtime to the Vikings.

AFC North

The Steelers beat the Saints in a betting upset that wasn’t exactly a shocking development.

AFC South

The Texans continue to stumble toward the No. 1 pick, losing to the Giants. The Titans held off the Broncos late to get a key win.

AFC West

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars, pulling away after Jacksonville gave them some first half trouble. The Broncos lost to the Titans as Russell Wilson threw a game-ending interception.

NFC East

The Giants handled their business against an awful Texans squad.

NFC North

The Lions stunned the Bears, coming back from a 24-10 deficit to win 31-30. The Vikings stunned the Bills on the road in overtime.

NFC South

The Panthers beat the Falcons on TNF to open the week. The Bucs beat the Seahawks Sunday morning in Munich to take a full game lead on the Falcons. The Saints lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

NFC West

The Seahawks couldn’t quite come back against the Bucs and lost in Munich.