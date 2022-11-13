Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 10?

This week's Sunday Night Football matchup will be between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. Both of these teams are in the playoff hunt and had some high expectations heading into the season. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium. The game will be televised on NBC.

It was interesting to see the 49ers trade for Christian McCaffrey and that made things much better for this offense. Jimmy Garoppolo already proved he could lead his team to the Super Bowl. With as good as the defense has been, this team has a real shot at winning the NFC. Adding McCaffrey gives the offense a number of playmakers which will help Garoppolo a ton.

The Chargers won a nail-biter this past week, but they need to clean things up quickly. Their defense has struggled this season, and the offense could be better. Their top two wide receivers are injured and nobody knows when either will be back. They will need Herbert to step up this week if they want any chance at winning this one on the road.

The 49ers are set as a seven-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -305 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Chargers sit at +255 on the moneyline, while the total is set at 46.5.