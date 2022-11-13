NFL weather forecast for Week 10 Sunday Night Football, what it means for fantasy and betting

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Los Angeles Chargers for Sunday Night Football in Week 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 13. The game will air on NBC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Chargers vs. 49ers on Week 10 SNF

Forecast

This is shaping up to be a relatively pleasant game from a weather point of view. The forecast calls for temperatures between 50 and 55 degrees throughout this contest, which is about what you would expect on a mid-November evening in Santa Clara, California.

There is no chance of precipitation, and wind should night be a factor either. The forecast is calling for a very mild breeze of 2-4 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

The weather should not impact any fantasy football or betting decisions for this Sunday night primetime matchup between the Chargers and 49ers. Everything looks clear and normal in the forecast.