Full list of Week 10 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL heads into an all-day Sunday even with four teams on bye. The slate opens with a 9:30 a.m. ET contest in Munich between the Seahawks and Bucs, and wraps with the Chargers and 49ers facing off on Sunday Night Football.

The Seahawks-Bucs game is the first time the NFL will play a regular season game in Germany. NFL Network gets the exclusive airing and will be rolling out all their big names. They’ve got a four-man booth planned with Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael, Irvin, and Steve Mariucci calling the game. This goes along with Jamie Erdahl and Sara Walsh both serving as field reporters. Two field reporters makes sense, but a four-person booth could be a disaster in the making.

The rest of Sunday follows a slightly lighter pattern thanks to the byes. We get seven games in the 1 p.m. window and then three in the 4:05/4:25 p.m. window. The most high profile game in the 1 p.m. slot is the 6-2 Bills hosting the 7-1 Vikings but the most important for the playoff picture would probably be Broncos-Titans or Browns-Dolphins. Those are intra-conference matchups of playoff contenders, with one team struggling to stay alive and the other looking to firm up a strong position.

The biggest game of the afternoon would probably be Cowboys at Packers. Green Bay appears to be cooked, but could make a statement with a win over a rolling Cowboys squad.

Here’s a look at the full Sunday schedule with announcers and other TV info.

Sunday, November 13, 2022, 9:30 a.m. ET

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers — Munich

Announcers: Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin, Steve Mariucci; Jamie Erdahl & Sara Walsh (field reporters)

Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL+

Sunday, November 13, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

Vikings vs. Bills

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Lions vs. Bears

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Broncos vs. Titans

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Browns vs. Dolphins

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Texans vs. Giants

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Saints vs. Steelers

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, November 13, 2022, 4:05 p.m. ET

Colts vs. Raiders

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday, November 13, 2022, 4:25 p.m. ET

Cowboys vs. Packers

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Cardinals vs. Rams

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter

Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

Sunday, November 13, 8:20 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. 49ers

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+