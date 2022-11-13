How to watch Colts vs. Patriots in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season

The New England Patriots will look to keep their recent success rolling when they get set to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, November 6th from Gillette stadium in Foxboro. The game will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS. New England will look to get back to a winning record coming into this matchup, and Indianapolis will look to get to .500 with a 3-4-1 record heading into the second half of the season.

Colts vs. Patriots TV info

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket, Sling TV

Broadcast Map: 506Sports.com

Who is playing?

The Colts lost consecutive games going into Sunday’s game, and they lost to the Washington Commanders 17-16 last week. Indianapolis scored more than 20 points just once this season as it turned the ball over to Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback. Matt Ryan will likely be out with an injury, and Nick Foles will operate as the backup in this matchup. Jonathan Taylor is battling an ankle injury heading into Sunday’s game, so check the injury reports prior to game time.

The Patriots will go for their fourth win in five games coming off a big win over the New York Jets 22-17 as Mac Jones played his first full game since returning from an injury. He completed 24-of-35 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown and interception, and Rhamondre Stevenson led the team in rushing yards (71) and receiving yards (72). New England could be without center David Andrews and Marcus Cannon, both of whom are recovering from concussions.

What are playoff picture/draft order implications?

The Colts are a game behind in the win column for the final Wild Card spot in the AFC to this point of the season, and the Patriots got them back into playoff contention with a strong showing in their last few games. New England is a half-game out of the playoffs going into Sunday.