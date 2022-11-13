 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Start time, how to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 10

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Bucs face off in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: NOV 06 Rams at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start Week 10’s Sunday slate from Allianz Arena in Munich in a game that will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET. Both teams are at the top of their respective divisions, so there is quite a bit on the line in this matchup.

The Seahawks (6-3) have a 1.5-game lead in the NFC West, and Geno Smith has been among the stories of the year through the first half of the regular season. He is completing 73.1% of passes to go along with a 15:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio and threw for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in last week’s 31-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Seattle is going for its fifth consecutive win.

Buccaneers (4-5) are coming off a thrilling 16-13 win over the Los Angeles Rams as Tom Brady found Cade Otton for a 1-yard touchdown in the final seconds. With the Atlanta Falcons losing on Thursday night, Tampa Bay is a half-game ahead in the NFC South despite coming into this matchup with a losing record. The Bucs could start pulling away with division starting with a win on Sunday morning.

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers: TV Info

Game date: November 13th
Game time: 9:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: NFL Network
TV coverage: Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making the Seahawks +125 underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.5.

