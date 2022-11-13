How to watch Vikings vs. Bills via live stream in Week 10

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

Minnesota (7-1) found a way to when once again this past Sunday, topping the Commanders in a 20-17 victory. The team overcame a 10-point fourth quarter deficit as Greg Joseph booted the go-ahead field goal with 12 seconds left in the game.

Buffalo (6-2) were stunned in a 20-17 upset loss to the Jets this past Sunday. Josh Allen ran for two touchdowns on the ground but threw for just 205 yards and two interceptions through the air in the loss.

Buffalo enters the game as a 7.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 47.

Vikings vs. Bills

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.