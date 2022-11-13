How to watch Lions vs. Bears via live stream in Week 10

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, IL.

Detroit (2-6) got off the snide scored an upset victory last week, taking down the Packers in a 15-9 victory. The Lions’ porous defense stepped up and picked off Aaron Rodgers three times in this contest. With the Packers in the red zone in the final minute, they came through clutch by forcing a turnover on downs to seal the game.

Chicago (3-6) came up just short in a 35-32 loss to the Dolphins this past Sunday. Justin Fields had one of his best games as a starter despite the loss, throwing for 123 yards, rushing for 178 yards, and accounting for four touchdowns.

Chicago enters the game as a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 48.5.

Lions vs. Bears

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.