How to watch Chargers vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 10

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Los Angeles (5-3) picked up a win this past Sunday, edging the Falcons in a 20-17 victory. Justin Herbert marched the Chargers down the field in the final minutes and that set up a walk-off Cameron Dicker field goal as time expired.

San Francisco (4-4) is fresh off a bye week and is looking to keep pace with Seattle in the NFC West race. The 49ers last torched the Rams in a 31-14 victory two weeks ago, a game where Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown.

San Francisco enters the game as a seven-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 46.5.

Chargers vs. 49ers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.