How to watch Jaguars vs. Chiefs via live stream in Week 10

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Jacksonville (3-6) snapped a five-game losing streak this past Sunday when defeating the Raiders in a 27-20 victory. Travis Etienne continued to stamp himself as the top offensive playmaker in Duval County, rushing for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Kansas City (6-2) edged the Titans in a 20-17 overtime victory on Sunday Night Football this past week. Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards on 68 pass attempts but managed just one touchdown and an interception in a win. Meanwhile, the Chiefs defense harassed Malik Willis for the entire evening.

Kansas City enters the game as a 9.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 50.5.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.