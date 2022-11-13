How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams via live stream in Week 10

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Arizona (3-6) has dropped four of its last five and fell in a 31-21 loss to the Seahawks this past Sunday. Kyler Murray threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 60 yards on the ground in the loss.

Los Angeles (3-5) fell to the Buccaneers in a 16-13 loss this past Sunday. The Rams offense disappeared in the fourth quarter and that allowed for the also struggling Bucs offense to get the last laugh with Tom Brady hitting Cade Otton for the game-winning touchdowns in the final seconds.

Los Angeles enters the game as a three-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 43.5.

Cardinals vs. Rams

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.