How to watch Browns vs. Dolphins via live stream in Week 10

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Cleveland (3-5) is coming off a bye week and were last seen pummeling the Bengals in a 32-13 victory on Halloween. Amari Cooper was explosive in the victory, catching five targets for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Miami (6-3) is riding high after edging the Bears in a 35-32 victory this past Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa was excellent, throwing for 302 yards in three touchdowns in the victory. Tyreek Hill caught seven targets for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Miami enters the game as a four-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 48.5.

Browns vs. Dolphins

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.